Copperleaf Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,206,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,996 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

