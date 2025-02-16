Congress Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,326,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,172 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.78% of Dynatrace worth $126,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dynatrace by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after buying an additional 884,673 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,342,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,210,000 after buying an additional 494,028 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,571,000 after buying an additional 648,808 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,592,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DT opened at $61.35 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,194.20. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,459 shares of company stock worth $5,177,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

