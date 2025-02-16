LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of LPKFF stock remained flat at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells laser-based solutions for the technology industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment supplies electronic equipment for manufacturing and assembly of printed circuit board prototypes for public organizations, such as research institutes, universities, and schools, as well as development departments of industrial companies.

