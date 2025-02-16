LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of LPKFF stock remained flat at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $10.14.
About LPKF Laser & Electronics
