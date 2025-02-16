Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.08.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $199.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

