Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 581.31 ($7.32) and traded as high as GBX 688 ($8.66). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 672 ($8.46), with a volume of 79,858 shares changing hands.

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 605.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 581.94. The stock has a market cap of £226.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 12.23 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

