Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.15. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 97,895 shares changing hands.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNDI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

