JNBA Financial Advisors Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $301.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

