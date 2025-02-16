Roxbury Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,917 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

