Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co cut its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 524.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.71. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

