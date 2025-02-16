Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Acquires 755 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAVA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $66.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.