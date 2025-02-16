Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 22,836 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after buying an additional 7,248,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,248,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,186,000 after buying an additional 518,083 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,599,000 after acquiring an additional 548,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

