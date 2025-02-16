Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,609 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,331,000 after purchasing an additional 632,921 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,580,000 after buying an additional 271,905 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,803,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,591,000 after buying an additional 128,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $357.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $266.99 and a one year high of $358.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.