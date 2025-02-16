Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,609 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,331,000 after purchasing an additional 632,921 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,580,000 after buying an additional 271,905 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,803,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,591,000 after buying an additional 128,784 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $357.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $266.99 and a one year high of $358.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.11.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
