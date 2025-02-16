L.M. Kohn & Company Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,531.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.