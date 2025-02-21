D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $318,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.