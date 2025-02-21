Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Purchases $230,160.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Mark Prince acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $230,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,778.16. The trade was a 26.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

Shares of ESOA stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. Energy Services of America Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05).

Institutional Trading of Energy Services of America

About Energy Services of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 16.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Energy Services of America during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Energy Services of America by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

