Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Purchases $230,160.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Mark Prince acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $230,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,778.16. The trade was a 26.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ESOA stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. Energy Services of America Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $19.83.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05).
About Energy Services of America
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
