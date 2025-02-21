Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,217 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,702,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after purchasing an additional 490,986 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,019,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,641,000 after purchasing an additional 355,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,965,000.

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $46.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

