Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,209 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 125,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

