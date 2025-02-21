CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Anurag Saha Sells 540 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.26, for a total transaction of $207,500.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,615.86. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 26th, Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total value of $1,041,140.82.

On Monday, December 23rd, Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98.

Shares of CRWD opened at $436.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 855.19, a P/E/G ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.99 and its 200 day moving average is $328.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

