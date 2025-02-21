D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 578 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 5,834.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,182,000.

Get American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.