Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.33 ($4.26) and traded as high as GBX 336.60 ($4.27). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 315 ($3.99), with a volume of 1,203,246 shares.
A number of research firms have commented on CBG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.73) to GBX 600 ($7.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,885 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.05), for a total transaction of £26,232.85 ($33,239.80). Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
