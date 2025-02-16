Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,243,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,753,000 after purchasing an additional 413,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,199,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,405,000 after purchasing an additional 461,290 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255,209.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,713,000 after purchasing an additional 660,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 658,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,482,000 after acquiring an additional 66,524 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

