Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Shares Up 8.8% – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $58.57. Approximately 371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.83.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $824.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 37,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

