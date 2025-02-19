Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Shares Up 8.8% – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $58.57. Approximately 371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.83.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $824.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
