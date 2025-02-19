A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.75. 127,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 106,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $188.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZ. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

