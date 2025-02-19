Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.58 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 64.44 ($0.81). 3,146,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,332,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.28 ($0.77).

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.51.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

