Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director George A. Scangos Sells 10,964 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $107,556.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 708,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,373.95. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,262. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 143.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Featured Articles

