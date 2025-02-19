Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.66 and last traded at C$5.65. Approximately 39,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 57,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.57.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Knight Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$569.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

