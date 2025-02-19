Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.66 and last traded at C$5.65. Approximately 39,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 57,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James upgraded Knight Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GUD
Knight Therapeutics Price Performance
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Knight Therapeutics
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.