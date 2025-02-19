iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 61,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 29,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Company Profile

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of global stocks involved in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. IDNA was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

