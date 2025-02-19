Everus (NYSE:ECG) Director Rocca Michael Della Acquires 1,050 Shares

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) Director Rocca Michael Della purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Everus Stock Performance
Shares of ECG traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. 851,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,874. Everus has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57.
Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Everus
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,939,000.
About Everus
Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.
