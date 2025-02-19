Everus (NYSE:ECG) Director Rocca Michael Della Acquires 1,050 Shares

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) Director Rocca Michael Della purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Everus Stock Performance

Shares of ECG traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. 851,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,874. Everus has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57.

Get Everus alerts:

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Everus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ECG

Institutional Trading of Everus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,939,000.

About Everus

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.