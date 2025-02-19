DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Trading Down 4% – Should You Sell?

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.76). 39,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 28,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.79).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSW Capital

DSW Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.15 million, a P/E ratio of 167.71 and a beta of 0.22.

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. DSW Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

DSW Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from DSW Capital’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. DSW Capital’s payout ratio is presently 526.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DSW Capital

In related news, insider James A. T. Dow bought 508,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £340,829 ($428,877.56). Company insiders own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

DSW Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DSW Capital, owner of the Dow Schofield Watts brand, is a profitable, mid-market, challenger professional services network with a cash generative business model and scalable platform for growth. Originally established in 2002, by three KPMG alumni, DSW is one of the first platform models disrupting the traditional model of accounting professional services firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.