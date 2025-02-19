4basebio (LON:4BB) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

4basebio PLC (LON:4BB – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,140 ($14.35) and last traded at GBX 1,140 ($14.35). 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,120 ($14.09).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,188.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,294.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.47, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of £143.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1,435.90 and a beta of 1.09.

4basebio is a specialist life sciences group focused on supplying therapeutic synthetic DNA for gene therapies and gene-based vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of DNA/RNA based products to patients.

Our focus is the development of high quality, GMP grade synthetic DNA as well as non-viral nanoparticles which can efficiently and safely deliver fully functional genes to patients.

