ABC Arbitrage SA Takes Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,475.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

