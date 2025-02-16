1,999 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,533,000 after buying an additional 506,593 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.