Deere & Company Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2025

On February 13, 2025, Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) released its first-quarter financial results as outlined in the Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report, which covers the period ending on the same day, highlighted the performance and financial condition of the company.

The company’s press release, furnished as Exhibit 99.1, detailed its operational outcomes for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Additionally, a presentation analyzing the quarter was made available on the same day in conjunction with an investor earnings call, as disclosed in Exhibit 99.2.

The financial results for the quarter included net sales and revenues of $12,185 million compared to $10,486 million in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting a significant growth trajectory. Net income attributable to Deere & Company was $1,751 million for the current quarter, displaying robust performance compared to $869 million in the prior-year period. Diluted earnings per share stood at $6.23 for the quarter, up from $3.19 in the first quarter of the previous year.

Detailed breakdowns of the results for different segments of the company were provided, including Production and Precision Ag, Small Ag and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. Each segment showcased sales performance and operating profit comparisons, offering insights into the different areas of Deere & Company’s operations.

Looking ahead, Deere & Company provided an industry outlook for the Agricultural and Turf sectors for the full year of 2025. The forecast highlighted various regions such as the United States, Canada, Europe, and South America, projecting expected performance in different segments within the industry.

The company’s forward-looking statements, as presented in the earnings call materials, emphasized the current beliefs, expectations, and strategies of management concerning future business projections and conditions. These statements are subject to inherent uncertainties and external factors beyond the company’s control, which may impact the actual results compared to the projections made.

Deere & Company’s next earnings call for the second quarter of 2025 is scheduled for May 15, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, as announced in the earnings call materials.

Investors and stakeholders are urged to refer to the full 8-K filing available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website for a comprehensive overview of Deere & Company’s financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

