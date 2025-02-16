Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Update

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Atomera stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. Atomera has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 104.98% and a negative net margin of 2,773.11%.
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
