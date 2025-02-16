Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Update

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Atomera Stock Performance

Atomera stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. Atomera has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 104.98% and a negative net margin of 2,773.11%.

Institutional Trading of Atomera

About Atomera

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Atomera by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Atomera by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Atomera by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

