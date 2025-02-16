JNBA Financial Advisors Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 65,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,514 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $93.89 and a one year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

