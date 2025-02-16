VeraBank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 52.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $107.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.