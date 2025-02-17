5T Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 735 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $336.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $336.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

