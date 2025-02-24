Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Arcontech Group had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 13.37%.
Arcontech Group Stock Down 13.3 %
Shares of ARC traded down GBX 14.23 ($0.18) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 92.85 ($1.17). The stock had a trading volume of 285,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,107. Arcontech Group has a 12 month low of GBX 84.25 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.90 ($1.70). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of £12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.46.
About Arcontech Group
