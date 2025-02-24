Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Arcontech Group had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Arcontech Group Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of ARC traded down GBX 14.23 ($0.18) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 92.85 ($1.17). The stock had a trading volume of 285,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,107. Arcontech Group has a 12 month low of GBX 84.25 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.90 ($1.70). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of £12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.46.

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

