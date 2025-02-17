Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,324 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,808,000 after acquiring an additional 672,568 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 666,330 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $26,050,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

