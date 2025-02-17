ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 2.0% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,867,000 after buying an additional 226,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after buying an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,828,000 after buying an additional 78,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after buying an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $985.67 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,070.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $972.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,710,600. This represents a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,082 shares of company stock worth $23,401,482. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

