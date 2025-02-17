Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Down 20.7 %

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

