Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Trading Down 20.7 %
Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.
About Avinger
