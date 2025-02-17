Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,145,532 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,489,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145,532 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.79% of Mobileye Global worth $288,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 3.0 %

Mobileye Global stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.26. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

