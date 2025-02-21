B. Riley Issues Negative Forecast for Rogers Earnings

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

ROG opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. Rogers has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $134.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 29.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,461,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter worth $3,057,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Rogers by 46.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

