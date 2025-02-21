Financial Harvest LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,667,000 after acquiring an additional 71,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDL opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.