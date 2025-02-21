Financial Harvest LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,202,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,237,000 after purchasing an additional 295,075 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,732,000 after purchasing an additional 192,534 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 649,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 280,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $34.23.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

