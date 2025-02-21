First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Lowered by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 234,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 85,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 879,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 520,161 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 264,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 186,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

