Lane & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 666,330 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $55.44 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

