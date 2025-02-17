Olympia Financial Group Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$109.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$262.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$107.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.32. Olympia Financial Group has a 52-week low of C$89.90 and a 52-week high of C$122.35.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$135.19 target price on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Olympia Financial Group news, Director Anthony Lanzl sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.54, for a total value of C$32,262.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 650 shares of company stock valued at $69,850. 34.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Olympia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.