Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOODO opened at $20.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

