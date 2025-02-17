Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GOODO opened at $20.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
