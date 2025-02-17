Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 45,434 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,434 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DVN opened at $34.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09.
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
